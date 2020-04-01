Coronavirus: 86 from Mumbai's Worli Koliwada quarantined

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday shifted as many as 86 people from the Worli Koliwada locality in Mumbai to a quarantine facility as a precautionary measure, an official said. The civic body has identified Worli Koliwada as one of the containment zones in the metropolis and completely sealed the area in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 after over 10 people were found coronavirus positive there, with one of them dying due the infection.

"Eighty six persons from Koliwada at Worli were shifted to a quarantine facility at the nearby Poddar Hospital as a precautionary measure," a BMC spokesperson said. The BMC has identified total 145 containment zones in the city, where either one or more COVID-19 cases were found or suspected patients lived, the official said.

