Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan jail inmates can now communicate with family members through video call

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:46 IST
Rajasthan jail inmates can now communicate with family members through video call

Amid a nationwide lockdown to end the spread of novel coronavirus, the Rajasthan Prisons Department has introduced an initiative to enable jail inmates in the state communicate with their family members through video call. The department introduced the e-Mulakat initiative on Wednesday to facilitate family members of the inmates seek appointment online for physical meeting as well as for a video call.

The project was launched early in view of lockdown so that the prisoners can see and talk to their family members through video call at a time when there cannot be any physical meeting. "We launched the project initially in nine central jails of the state, including Jaipur. In the next few days, this facility will be available for district jails as well," DIG, Jail, Vikas Kumar told PTI.

"We collected the data of visitors and worked out the project in the last three months with technical support from NIC (National Informatics Centre). There are nearly 20,000 inmates and the average of visitors for each prisoner is 10. This way, nearly 2 lakh people are likely to be benefitted with this initiative," he said. Kumar said registered visitors will have to submit a form, fill certain details on the website of jail department and after verification, a notification about date and time of the video call and a link will be sent to the email-id of the visitor. "By opening the link on the given date and time, a video call with the prisoner can be made," he said, adding appointment for physical meeting in jails can also be fixed through this system.

"Since there is lockdown at present, this initiative will help jail inmates and their family members to see and talk to each other through video call," the DIG added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

IAF aircraft to soon transport medical equipment, other supplies to Maldives

An Indian Air Force IAF C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying medical equipment and other supplies, will soon leave for the Maldives. Government sources said the relief materials are being sent as the Indian government wants to...

27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jaipur, 11 of the attended Jamaat gathering in Delhi

Twenty-seven fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday and 11 of them had attended a Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, the countrys biggest COVID-19 hotspot, pushing the total count of infected people in the sta...

PM Modi urges people to follow Ayush Ministry's protocol to stay healthy amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to look at the Ayush Ministry protocol for strengthening bodys immunity at a time when there is a threat of the spread of coronavirus and said there are many things in the protocol whic...

VP Naidu greets people on eve of Ram Navami

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted the nation on the eve of Ram Navami, saying he prayed for courage for people to collectively combat the major challenge of coronavirus that the world is facing. On this auspicious occasio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020