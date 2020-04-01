Left Menu
CBSE students in classes 1-8 to be promoted amid COVID-19 outbreak: HRD minister

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that all the CBSE school students of Grades 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class and those in Grades 9 and 11 will be promoted based on internal assessment in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:48 IST
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that all the CBSE school students of Grades 1 to 8 will be promoted to the next class and those in Grades 9 and 11 will be promoted based on internal assessment in view of the coronavirus outbreak. "In view of the current situation due to COVID-19, all CBSE school students studying in classes I-VIII to be promoted to the next class. Students of Classes IX and XI to be promoted based on internal assessment of schools," Pokriyal said.

The minister stated that only a few main subjects, examinations will be conducted for the process of promotion. "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and keeping in mind the academic future of students, I have advised the CBSE to conduct board examinations only for 29 main subjects that are required for promotion and maybe crucial for admissions in HEIs," Pokhriyal said.

"For rest subjects, CBSE won't hold exams. Instructions for marking and assessment in all such cases shall be separately issued by the board. As and when the board is in a position to hold exams, it shall conduct it for the 29 subjects by giving notice," he added. Earlier the minister had chaired a meeting with all the 23 IITs directors in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Today is the eighth day of the 21-day lockdown in place across the country. (ANI)

