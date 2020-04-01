COVID-19: PM shares Ayush Ministry protocol to stay fit, says he drinks only hot water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared an Ayush Ministry protocol on ways to stay fit and enhance immunity during coronavirus spread and urged people to make it a part of their lives

"Let's keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness," he wrote on Twitter. Recently the Ayush Ministry came out with protocols that list out easily doable things that improve health as well as immunity, he pointed out. "There are many things in the protocol that I myself have been diligently doing for years, such as drinking only hot water through the year," he said. He urged people to have a look at the protocol, "make it a part of your lives and share it with others." The ministry document states that enhancing the body's natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. "We all know that prevention is better than cure. While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times," it said

It suggested drink warm water throughout the day, practising pranayam and meditation for at least 30 minutes, using haldi (turmeric), jeera (cumin), dhaniya (coriander) and lahsun (garlic) in cooking.

