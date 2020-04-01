Left Menu
200 attendees of Nizamuddin event identified: Konkan commissioner

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:59 IST
As many as 200 persons from Maharashtra's Konkan administrative division who participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin area of Delhi have been identified, a senior official said on Wednesday. The gathering organized by Tabligi Jamaat in Delhi last month has been found to have been a coronavirus hotspot, prompting other states to launch a search for those who attended it and were possibly exposed to the infection.

Konkan Divisional Commissioner Shivaji Rao Daund said his office had received a list of200 persons from Konkan division who participated in the religious gathering. As many as 139 of them were from Thane, 42 from Raigad, three from Ratnagiri and 16 from Palghar, he said.

