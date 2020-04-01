Left Menu
Development News Edition

Follow social distancing while celebrating Ram Navami: Kovind tells countrymen

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:25 IST
Follow social distancing while celebrating Ram Navami: Kovind tells countrymen

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday asked citizens to follow social distancing and other guidelines issued by the government during Ram Navami celebrations to defeat the coronavirus pandemic. In a message to the nation on the eve of Ram Navami, he extended his greetings and best wishes to fellow citizens.

"Ram Navami, celebrated as the birth anniversary of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram, is also an occasion for our toiling farmers to celebrate new crops," Kovind said. "Shri Ram's ideal life gives us the message of virtue, tolerance, warmth and harmony.

"We should sincerely follow these eternal values in the course of our duty, he said. The president asked all citizens to resolve to follow Lord Rama's ideals and build a glorious nation.

"Also, follow all government guidelines including social distancing while celebrating the festival to combat and defeat the pandemic of COVID-19," Kovind said. India has reported 1,637 cases of COVID-19 so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

UK looks at "virtual parliament" to overcome coronavirus shutdown

Britains parliament is investigating how it can operate virtually, to scrutinise the government even if lawmakers cannot physically attend debates, the Speaker of the House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle said on Wednesday. Parliament closed earl...

EU governments concerned over Hungary's emergency measures

Thirteen European Union countries expressed concern on Wednesday over emergency steps adopted by Hungarys nationalist government to fight the coronavirus crisis, worried they posed a risk to principles of rule of law, democracy and fundamen...

U.S. senators join calls for Americans to don masks to slow coronavirus spread

Two U.S. senators joined a growing call on Wednesday for Americans to cover their mouths and noses when they venture outside, as health officials consider recommending that everyone in the country don face masks to limit the spread of the c...

Some UK finance firms mis-using 'key worker' status -union

Some financial firms are defining an unnecessarily large proportion of staff as key workers to ensure they can still come into the office or branch to work, according to a union representing thousands of bank employees.Together with healthc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020