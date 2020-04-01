Left Menu
110 Tablighi Jamaat attendees found COVID-19 positive in Tamil Nadu

As many as 110 people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have tested positive for coronavirus, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said on Wednesday.

01-04-2020
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh speaking to ANI in Chennai on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 110 people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have tested positive for coronavirus, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said on Wednesday. "I would like to thank every person who came forward voluntarily on our appeal for having attended the Delhi conference (at Markaz) and they have come into our treatment facilities. We have tested 658 of them. 1,103 members have come forward," Rajesh told ANI.

"The entire government machinery has been working overtime in the last 24 hours. We have taken them into isolation wards. 658 samples have been lifted and 110 have been found positive so far," she said. The health secretary further said, "For every patient, we will see what was the mode of transport used, who were the people who travelled with them, what have they been doing and where all have they gone. All of these are being worked out. Since numbers are large, it will take some time."

Earlier, 43 confirmed cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh today and all of these patients attended the religious gathering in Delhi. Several state governments are tracing and identifying all those who attended the gathering. A large number of people in different states have already been placed under quarantine as a precautionary measure. (ANI)

