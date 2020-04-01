107 MP residents who attended Nizamuddin meet quarantined

All 107 people from Madhya Pradesh who attended the religious congregation held in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month, which has turned out as one of the major COVID-19 hotspots in the country, have been identified, a senior official said on Wednesday. All of them are quarantined in Delhi itself, he said.

The 107 people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event hailed from 35 different districts of Madhya Pradesh. While 36 of them hailed from Bhopal, four others are from Sehore and rest from Vidisha, Raisen, Sagar, Neemuch, Rewa, Balaghat, Dewas, Mandla, Ujjain and Barwani.

Underlining that the Jamaat congregations are held throughout the year, the official said the state government was concerned over the the event held in March. "All the 107 people ave been placed under quarantine in Delhi. They are being checked thoroughly there itself. None of them is in MP," said Bhopal Collector Tarun Kumar Pithode.

Nizamuddin area has emerged as one of the hotspots for coronavirus outbreak since the gathering of Tablighi Jamaat was held there, prompting many states to launch a massive search for the attendees to check the spread of transmission. Some attendees had tested positive to coronavirus while tracing them and the people who came into their contacts has become a major challenge for state governments.

Some deaths were also attributed to the attendees who had tested positive to the virus..

