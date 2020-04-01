Left Menu
Villagers attack police team for enforcing COVID-19 lockdown, 2 cops injured

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:47 IST
A sub-inspector and a constable were seriously injured when a police team trying to enforce the ongoing lockdown was attacked by a group of villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday, an official said. The police team was patrolling Morna village area and spotted the residents gathered outside, said Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma.

When the villagers were asked to follow the prohibitory orders they started pelting stones at the police personnel and some of them even started attacking the officials with iron roads, Sharma told PTI. The incident took place under Bhopa police station limits in which outpost incharge SI Lekh Raj Singh and constable Ravi Kumar sustained serious injuries, the officer said.

The injured policemen were rushed to the district hospital and three villagers, including a former village head, have been arrested, he said. The security in the village has been tightened and search for the remaining attackers is underway, the officer added.

