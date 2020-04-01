Tablighi Jamaat attendees misbehave, spit at doctors, staff in quarantine centre

CPRO Northern Railway Deepak Kumar has said that the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat, who were quarantined, misbehaved with the staff and spat on persons working or attending them at a quarantine centre here. "167 people of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin reached Tughalakabad Quarantine Centre in five buses at 9:40 pm yesterday. 97 people were accommodated in Diesel Shed Training School Hostel Quarantine Centre and 70 were accommodated at RPF Barrack Quarantine Centre. Occupants were unruly since morning and made unreasonable demand for food items. They misbehaved and abused the staff at the quarantine centre," Kumar said.

"They started spitting all over and on persons working or attending them including doctors. They also started roaming around hostel building," the CPRO said. The incident was apprised to DM South East Delhi to arrange the necessary security to control them or to shift them to any other suitable place.

"At 5:30 pm, four Delhi Police constables and six CRPF jawans along with PCR van were deployed at quarantine centres," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

