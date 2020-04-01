Dharavi resident who had coronavirus infection dies, building sealed

Dharavi resident who had coronavirus infection dies, building sealedPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:09 IST
A 46-year-old resident of Dharavi area of Mumbai who had contracted coronavirus died on Wednesday evening, prompting the civic authorities to seal the building where he lived. Densely-populated Dharavi is famous as one of the largest slums in Asia.
The man, who lived in a building constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, had no foreign travel history, said a health official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. After he died at nearby government-run Sion Hospital, some 300 tenements in the building and around 30 shops were cordoned off by police.
Residents of the building have been quarantined at home. The deceased had a garment shop at AKG Nagar in Dharavi, the official said.
Mumbai has recorded over 180 coronavirus cases and about a dozen deaths of COVID-19 patients so far..
