Ram Navami to be celebrated in sanctum sanctorum at Tirumala Lord Balaji's abode: TTD Chairman

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subbareddy said that Ram Navami will be celebrated in the sanctum sanctorum at Tirumala Lord Balaji's abode on Thursday. There are idols of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman at the sanctum sanctorum. This year Ram Navami will be celebrated there with 'Abhishekam' and 'Asthanam' rituals.

The 'Sita Rama Kalyana Utsavam' will be held at Ontimitta on April 7, Subbareddy said. He informed that Brahmotsavams will be held from April 2-11 at Ontimitta Kodanda Rama Temple. The Kalyana Utsavam programme on April 7 will be telecast through SVBC channel, he said. Subbareddy expressed concern that some rumours are being spread on social media that a video was shot in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. He said that stern action will be taken on those who spread rumours.

"The video in question was shot in the demo temple at Alipiri. Further, some others are making propaganda that 'Akhanda Deepam' in the sanctum sanctorum is put off, puja and rituals for the almighty are not being performed. All of these are baseless rumours. The Akhanda Deepam keeps lit always, and all poojas and rituals are being performed to Lord Balaji. We will inquire into all such rumours and will take stern action against them," said Subbareddy. (ANI)

