Centre asks states to abide by directives given for providing food, shelter to migrate workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:32 IST
The Union government on Wednesday asked states and union territories to abide by its directives to provide food and shelter to migrant workers during the 21-day lockdown announced to combat the coronavirus endemic. In a letter to the chief secretaries, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla also highlighted the circulation of fake news leading to the exodus of migrant labourers and asked states and UTs to create a web portal where people can promptly verify unverified news related to coronavirus.

"As you are aware, Government of India has imposed lockdown measures to prevent COVID-19. The apex court while considering the writ petition (civil) No 468 of 2020 had sought status report on the steps taken by Union of India. "On March 31, 2020, the Union of India filed the detailed status report and the apex court expressed satisfaction with the proactive and timely actions taken by the Union of India for preventing the spread of coronavirus," he wrote.

Bhalla said the court while taking up the prayers made in PILs took a serious note of the panic created by fake news leading to mass movement of migrant labourers, their plight and untold suffering. The home secretary said while referring to the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code the apex court observed that "we trust and expect that all concerned viz., State Governments, Public Authorities and Citizens of this country will faithfully comply with the directives, advisories and orders issued by Union of India in letter and spirit in the interest of public safety".

The apex court has also given observations and directions regarding provision of relief camps/shelters for the migrant labourers and the basic amenities such as food, medicines etc. to be provided in line with MHA and National Disaster Management Authority directives and other welfare activities to be taken by the state governments. The Supreme Court has also given directions on taking effective measures to check circulation of the fake news.

"In view of aforesaid directions made by the Apex Court, all the state governments/union territory administrations are requested to take necessary action and also to comply with the directives/ advisories/orders issued by the central government for containment of spread of COVID-19 in the country," Bhalla said. In this context, he also apprised the chief secretaries that the government of India is creating a web-portal where people can verify facts and unverified news promptly. States and Union Territories are requested to create a similar mechanism at state level for issues relating to the state, he said.

A large number of migrant workers were seen leaving their work places in different parts of the country last week and walked down to their native places, hundreds of kilometres away facing hardships on the way. The migrant workers had no option but to walk as there was no transport available after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Seeing their plight, some state governments made arrangements for their transport, accommodation and food of late. PTI ACB ABH ABH.

