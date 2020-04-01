Militants shoot dead 2 in Kulgam

Militants on Wednesday shot dead two civilians in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The militants opened firing on Ghulam Hassan Wagay and Sirajuddin Gorsi at their residences in Nandimarg area of Kulgam around 10.45 pm, they said.

They said both the men died on the spot. Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

