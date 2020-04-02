3 COVID-19 deaths, 30 new cases in Telangana; all attended Nizamuddin meet

3 COVID-19 deaths, 30 new cases in Telangana; all attended Nizamuddin meetPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-04-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 00:55 IST
Three persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana, taking the death toll in the state to nine on Wednesday, a statement said. Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, a press release from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Thursday.
All the fresh cases and the deceased had a history of attending the religious meeting at Nizamuddin in south Delhi last month, it said. The earlier six fatalities had also attended the same congregation. PTI GDK HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
