3 COVID-19 deaths, 30 new cases in Telangana; all attended Nizamuddin meet

Three persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, died due to novel coronavirus in Telangana, taking the death toll in the state to nine on Wednesday, a statement said. Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, a press release from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office said on Thursday.

All the fresh cases and the deceased had a history of attending the religious meeting at Nizamuddin in south Delhi last month, it said. The earlier six fatalities had also attended the same congregation. PTI GDK HMB

