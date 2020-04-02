10 shops gutted in fire in Bengaluru

Atleast 10 shops were gutted in a major fire broke that out at Bamboo Bazaar here on Thursday, fire department sources said. The blaze was detected in the early hours.

Soon it spread to other shops, they said. By the time fire extinguishers reached the spot, four shops were already engulfed in flames, the department sources said.

At least 10 shops were reduced to ashes as fire fighters struggled to contain the blaze. Fire tenders were pressed into service to ensure that the flames were contained and did not spread to the residential area nearby, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.