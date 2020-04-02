21 new coronavirus cases in AP, tally rises to 132

In an unending spree, 21 more cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 132, officials said. All the fresh cases too were relted to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, from where COVID-19 has been fast spreading.

SPS Nellore district saw a significant jump in the number of cases as 17 were reported overnight. The district now has an overall 20 coronavirus positive cases.

Incidentally, the first coronavirus case in the state was reported from Nellore on March 12 when a foreign returnee tested positive but he has since recovered fully. With the blood test reports of as many as 493 cases yet to come, authorities fear the cases could only swell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

