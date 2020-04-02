Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 12:08 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 11:53 a.m. Emmy winner Adam Schlesinger, best known as the co-founder of the 2000s pop-rock band Fountains of Wayne, succumbs to COVID-19 complications.

11:37 a.m. Amid the nationwide lockdown, the Defence Ministry announces that it is mobilising ex-servicemen (ESM) to assist the state and district administrations wherever required.

11:32 a.m. A man from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to the state-run SMS hospital, dies. 11:14 a.m.

An aggressive contact tracing campaign is underway in Jammu and Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus with nearly 2000 contacts of positive cases identified so far. 11:12 a.m.

Stressing that congregating in religious places will cause "chaos" amid the coronavirus pandemic, music maestro AR Rahman urges people to self-isolate. 10:55 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in India touches 50 with the total number of positive cases rising to 1,965. 10:55 a.m.

An army man kills a woman after her family alerts authorities about his return from Kolkata amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 10:40 a.m.

A Russian cargo plane carrying 60 tonnes of medical supplies, including ventilators, masks and other protection gear, needed to treat the patients with COVID-19 landed in the US. 10:35 a.m.

The UN Security Council is likely to meet for the first time by "next week or before" to discuss the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 42,000 people globally. 10:32 a.m.

One man was arrested and around a dozen people booked in Noida for allegedly gathering for a group namaaz in violation of lockdown restrictions imposed due to coronavirus. 10:12 a.m.

Haryana records its first COVID-19-related death as a 67-year-old man from Ambala died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh. 9:33 a.m.

A six-week-old baby girl dies of coronavirus in the US state of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont says, stressing that "nobody is safe with this virus" as the cases there crossed 3,500. 9:18 a.m.

Manipur man who attended Nizamuddin event tests positive as cases in state rise to two. 9:06 a.m.

With nine fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan rises to 129. 9:01 a.m.

Three persons test positive for COVID-19 in Goalpara district in Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 16. 8:52 a.m.

A Padma Shri awardee and former 'Hazuri Raagi' at the Golden Temple who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus dies, taking the COVID-19-related death toll to five in Punjab. 8:32 a.m.

Nine fresh coronavirus cases are reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 129. 8:13 a.m.

America continues to wage an all-out war to defeat the coronavirus, President Donald Trump says, as the US reports over 5,000 deaths and more than 200,000 infections, the highest in the world. 7:37 a.m.

Singapore reports its fourth death due to the novel coronavirus, a day after 74 new COVID-19 infections, including seven Indians, were confirmed in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

'Everybody is frustrated' over UK testing, top health official says

One of Britains top health officials said on Thursday that everybody was frustrated that the United Kingdom was not testing enough people yet. Everybody involved is frustrated that we havent got to the position yet that we need to get to, P...

COVID-19: Kylie Jenner to donate hand sanitisers to California hospitals

Kylie Jenner will be making a huge donation of hand sanitisers to southern California hospitals. The 22-year-old reality TV star and her mother, Kris Jenner, have teamed up with cosmetics company Coty to mass produce the hand sanitisers.Eac...

COVID-19: Govt extends deployment of 100 CAPF companies in Delhi

The Centre has extended the deployment of 100 CAPF companies in the national capital for strengthening security during the ongoing lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on ThursdayThe Union home ministry, the off...

Aurobindo, Sandoz call off USD 900 mn deal

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said the USD 900 million deal to acquire Sandoz Incs US-based generic oral solids and dermatology businesses, has been mutually called off. The decision was taken as approval from the US Federal Trade Commission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020