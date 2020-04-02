Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unplanned implementation of lockdown causing chaos and pain: Sonia Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 12:23 IST
Unplanned implementation of lockdown causing chaos and pain: Sonia Gandhi

Top Congress leaders on Thursday discussed the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown, with party chief Sonia Gandhi calling for acting in solidarity and helping the disadvantaged during the crisis. She said while the 21-day nationwide lockdown may have been necessary, the "unplanned manner" of its implementation had caused chaos and pain to millions of migrant workers all over India.

Besides Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders discussed the issue at a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) through video conferencing. Addressing the meeting, Sonia Gandhi said the country is in the midst of an unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis. "The magnitude of the challenge before us is daunting but our resolve to overcome it must be greater," she said. She said the COVID-19 pandemic has already caused untold suffering across the world, but it has also "reaffirmed the bonds of brotherhood" that unite humanity. "In our country, those who are most vulnerable to the consequences of this pandemic are the poor and disadvantaged. We must come together for their sake and do all we can to support them through the difficult days that lie ahead," she said. She further said that "the 21-day national lockdown may have been necessary but the unplanned manner in which it has been implemented has caused chaos and pain in the lives of millions of migrant workers all over India".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

'Everybody is frustrated' over UK testing, top health official says

One of Britains top health officials said on Thursday that everybody was frustrated that the United Kingdom was not testing enough people yet. Everybody involved is frustrated that we havent got to the position yet that we need to get to, P...

COVID-19: Kylie Jenner to donate hand sanitisers to California hospitals

Kylie Jenner will be making a huge donation of hand sanitisers to southern California hospitals. The 22-year-old reality TV star and her mother, Kris Jenner, have teamed up with cosmetics company Coty to mass produce the hand sanitisers.Eac...

COVID-19: Govt extends deployment of 100 CAPF companies in Delhi

The Centre has extended the deployment of 100 CAPF companies in the national capital for strengthening security during the ongoing lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on ThursdayThe Union home ministry, the off...

Aurobindo, Sandoz call off USD 900 mn deal

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said the USD 900 million deal to acquire Sandoz Incs US-based generic oral solids and dermatology businesses, has been mutually called off. The decision was taken as approval from the US Federal Trade Commission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020