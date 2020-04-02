Wall collapse kills 3 in Odisha village after attack by wild elephant

An elderly couple and their granddaughter died after the wall of their house collapsed following an attack by a wild tusker at a village in Odishas Sambalpur district, officials said on Thursday. The wall fell on the three when the marauding jumbo tried to enter their house in Kolgaon village under the Dhama Forest Range in Sambalpur Forest Division on Wednesday, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Kandha Mirdha (70), his wife Urmila Mirdha (65) and their granddaughter, Rashmita Majhi (12). Forest officials said the tusker strayed into the village.

Urmila and Rashmita died on the spot, while Kandha was rushed to the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) where he succumbed to injuries, they said..

