Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai: Muslim COVID-19 victim denied burial, cremated

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:19 IST
Mumbai: Muslim COVID-19 victim denied burial, cremated

A 65-year-old Muslim man from suburban Malad here, who died of coronavirus infection, was cremated after the trustees of a cemetery denied permission to bury his body there, his family members alleged on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday.

The patient, a resident of Collector Compound in Malwani, died at a civic-run hospital in Jogeshwari East early on Wednesday. One of the family members of the deceased alleged that when his body was taken to Malad Malwadni Kabrastan, its trustees denied burial "as he was coronvirus positive".

"This was despite the local civic authorities giving permission for the burial at 4 am," he said. The local police and a politician then tried to intervene and urged the trustees to allow the burial, but the latter did not budge, the family member said.

Thereafter, some social workers intervened and requested a nearby Hindu crematorium to cremate the body. As they agreed to do so, the man was finally cremated at 10 am. Talking to PTI, Maharashtra minister and Malwani MLA, Aslam Shaikh, said, "As per the government guidelines, Muslim COVID-19 victims should be buried at a cemetery, which is closest to the place where the patient died." "But in this case, the family of the deceased took his body directly to Malad Malwani Kabrastan without informing anyone, including trustees of the cemetery, and then demanded his burial, he said.

"Strict action should be taken against the civic staffs, who brought the body to the cemetery despite knowing the guidelines," he said, adding that a day before this incident, another coronavirus victim had been buried at that cemetery. The son of the deceased said, "After my father was declared dead at the hospital no one came to help me. I kept sitting beside the body outside the hospital for more than three hours." "We wanted to bury his body at the Malad-Malwani Kabrastan. But when we reached there, the trustees of the cemetery refused to allow the burial saying he was a COVID-19 patient," he said.

"After the intervention by the police and other authorities, the body was cremated at a nearby Hindu shamshan bhoomi (crematorium)," he added. Local Samajwadi Party corporator Rukhsana Siddique said, "When the civic staffers know that as per the circular, a COVID-19 victim should be buried at a nearby cemetery, then why died they took the body to Malad (West) although he died at a hospital in Jogeshwari (East)?" The corporator, however, expressed shock over the denial of burial of the body at the cemetery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

RS chairman puts on hold oath-taking of 37 newly elected members till lockdown is over

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has put on hold the oath-taking of 37 newly-elected members till the lockdown is over, according to an advisory. The government imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to prevent the spread o...

Maha to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests for early detection

The Centre has allowed Maharashtra to conduct rapid COVID-19 tests to expedite the detection of coronavirus cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Thursday. The state government will use blood samples instead of swabs in rapid tes...

Woolmer thought I was wrong in declaring early in 2005 Bangalore Test, says Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq says that ex-coach Bob Woolmer had doubted his decision to declare early in the 2005 Bangalore Test against India but he proved him wrong by guiding the team to an emphatic 168-run win. Walking down th...

France wants to keep Air France KLM intact -finance minister

The French government is prepared to support Air France KLM in order to keep the Franco-Dutch air carrier intact as it is, Frances finance minister said on Thursday, rejecting the possibility of a break-up.Asked whether state support such a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020