Tiger mauls man to death at MP's Bandhavgarh Reserve

A man died after being attacked by a tiger at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) on Thursday, a forest official said. Chintamani Baiga (40) was mauled to death by a tiger when he stepped out to relieve himself in the early hours of Thursday at Gohani village, BTR's sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Anil Shukla said.

Baiga was posted as a watchman at the Gohani village camp of the forest patrolling party, he said. When villagers raised an alarm, the big cat left Baiga at a distance and fled the scene, the SDO said, adding that the victim had already died of severe injuries by then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.