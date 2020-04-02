Stringent action against those linking religion with COVID-19: TN Min

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday warned of stringent action against those spreading rumours linking religion or caste to the coronavirus. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event to flag off mobile vegetable vans in all 100 wards of the city corporation, State Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said, "The virus does not attack on the basis of caste and religion.

Stringent action will be taken against those attempting to spread rumours linking religion to the disease." On the whereabouts of 10 more people from Tamil Nadu who took part in the recent conference held by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, he said they are yet to receive the information. Appealing to those who had returned from abroad and from the Nizamuddin conference in the national capital to approach the state government, he said it was taking steps on a war footing to contain the spread of the virus.

With an increase in positive cases in Coimbatore district, a meeting will be held with the officials to discuss the issue so that take preventive measures can be taken to check the spread, the minister said. So far 34 positive cases have been reported in the district.

