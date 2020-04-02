UP: Suspected COVID-19 patient commits suicide in quarantine ward

A suspected coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide in the quarantine ward of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Thursday. The body of the 40-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling in the district hospital, they said.

The reason behind him taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said. Shamli DM Jasjit Kaur told reporters here that the man was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and his test report for COVID-19 is yet to be received.

He allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday night, the district magistrate said. An inquiry into the incident is underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the DM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

