Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi cops identify and quarantine 275 foreign nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:04 IST
Delhi cops identify and quarantine 275 foreign nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation

The Delhi Police Special Branch has identified and quarantined 275 foreign nationals, who have been staying in various mosques after attending a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the Nizamuddin area, officials said on Thursday. Among 275 foreign nationals, 172 are from Indonesia, 36 from Kyrgyzstan, 21 from Bangladesh, 12 from Malaysia, seven from Algeria, two each from Afghanistan and the US and one each from France, Tunisia, Belgium and Italy.

Eighty-four of them have been staying the Northeast district and 109 in Central district, they said. The Nizamuddin Markaz, the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters in south Delhi, has emerged as an epicentre for spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a congregation from March 1-15.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police Special Branch wrote to the government on taking immediate action with regard to people, including foreign nationals, associated with Tablighi Jamaat and presently staying at various mosques and places here in the national capital. "A team of district administration, police and health department are visiting mosques and evacuating foreign nationals and shifting them to quarantine. They were part of Jamat held at Markaz and to decongest the building, they were shifted to various mosques in the national capital," police had said.  Police had said they prepared a list of foreign nationals staying in various mosques across the city. No social distancing would be possible at those places. It may cause grave danger to public health and the objective of containing COVID-19, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists discover bacteria in solid rock deep beneath sea

Scientists have discovered single-celled creatures living deep beneath the seafloor -- in tiny cracks inside volcanic rocks millions of years old -- that they say can give us clues about life on Mars. The study, published in the journal Com...

Zambia records first coronavirus death

Zambia has recorded its first death from coronavirus, and the number of confirmed cases has risen by three to 39, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said on Thursday.The same patient had an underlying chronic respiratory disorder and a histor...

FOCUS-Lights, camera, audit: accountants grapple with remote company check-ups

As audit season begins for British companies, some auditors stuck at home in coronavirus lockdown are turning to cameras to check clients inventories, plant and equipment for compiling annual accounts.Tuesday was the end of the financial ye...

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 2, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis:

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on April 2, Thursday as part of our continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis 1. LOCKDOWN-DEATH CHRONICLES -- DEL40 &#160; New Delhi As a kind of hush...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020