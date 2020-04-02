New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL48 RJ-LD-CORONAVIRUS Another coronavirus death in Rajasthan, nine fresh cases Jaipur: An 85-year old coronavirus patient died here while nine others, including one who had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tested positive for the virus in Rajasthan on Thursday, an official said. DEL33 PB-VIRUS-2NDLD DEATH Former Golden Temple 'Hazuri Raagi' dies in Amritsar; COVID-19-related death count rises to 5 in Pb Amritsar: A Padma Shri awardee and former 'Hazuri Raagi' at the Golden Temple who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus here died early Thursday morning, taking the COVID-19-related death toll to five in the state, a health official said. .

DEL12 HR-VIRUS-LD DEATH First death due to COVID-19 in Haryana, 67-year old man from Ambala dies Chandigarh: Haryana recorded its first COVID-19 death when a 67-year-old man from Ambala, who as per doctors had multiple underlying health conditions, passed away at the PGIMER here, a senior health department official said on Thursday. DES22 HR-LOCKDOWN-DEEPA MALIK COVID-19 lockdown: India's lone woman Paralympic medalist to feed daily wagers Chandigarh: Decorated para athlete and India's lone woman Paralympic medalist Deepa Malik along with her daughter Devika has launched an initiative to provide cooked food to daily wagers in different cities across the country amid the ongoing lockdown. DEL23 UP-VIRUS-QUARANTINE 8 foreigners who attended Tablighi event quarantined, their passports impounded Kanpur (UP): Eight foreign nationals from Iran, Afghanistan and the UK have been quarantined at a hospital here and their passports confiscated as they had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation organised in Delhi amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Thursday. DES3 UP-VIRUS-LIST-SHOT Coronavirus: Army man kills woman after her family alerts authorities about his return Mainpuri (UP): An Army jawan allegedly shot dead a woman after her relative included his family's name in a list of people who had returned to their village in Alipur here following the outbreak of coronavirus, police said on Thursday. DES19 UP-VIRUS-DOCTORS-FIR Two govt doctors booked for being absent from COVID-19 duty in UP Muzaffarnagar (UP): Two government doctors, deputed for COVID-19 duty, have been booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act for allegedly not reporting to work in neighbouring Shamli district, officials said on Thursday. DEL38 JK-VIRUS-CASE Kargil man tests positive for coronavirus Leh/Jammu: A man from Kargil has tested positive for coronavirus and efforts are being made to trace all his contacts, a senior official said on Thursday. . DEL25 UP-JOURNALIST-CHIDAMBARAM Chidambaram slams Yogi govt for FIR against journalist, calls it suppression of media freedom New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the FIR against a senior journalist for his comments on Twitter against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying it is a "deplorable" act intended to suppress media freedom..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.