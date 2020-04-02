Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Trade unions worried about uncertain future of unorganised sector workers in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:55 IST
COVID-19: Trade unions worried about uncertain future of unorganised sector workers in Bengal

Lakhs of workers in the state's unorganised sector are facing an uncertain future as they may lose their jobs as a result of the countrywide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, trade union leaders said here on Thursday. CITU leader Subhas Mukherjee said that with around 95 per cent of West Bengal's workforce associated with the unorganised sector, it is a bleak scenario for these people and their families since they have no income owing to the lockdown.

Construction workers, commercial transport workers, daily wage labourers such as coolies at railway stations and markets, masons and their help are at their wits' end on how to meet their basic requirements, Mukherjee said. "These are self-employed people and since they have no employer, the government has to take their responsibility," Mukherjee told PTI.

Another trade union leader, MQ Qamar, the INTUC West Bengal unit president said though there are laws and schemes to protect the interests of the workers of the unorganised sector, many of them are not registered or have not renewed their registration. Thanking both the state and central governments for announcing relief for workers of the unorganised sector, the INTUC leader said with most government offices closed owing to the lockdown, these hapless people do not know where to go to get the assistance.

Though the government has declared special packages, including free ration, most of these people are not getting it owing to lack of coordination and mismanagement at the ground level, the CITU leader said. Mukherjee also said that these workers are living in a dangerous situation in slums with no protection and lack of provisions.

"We have written to the government seeking orders to the local administration in all parts of the state to assist these people and their families," Mukherjee said. Since many of these people engaged in unskilled jobs or as daily wage labourers in Kolkata and its vicinity are from neighbouring states like Bihar and Jharkhand, the trade union has urged the state government to start helplines for them.

The helpline numbers would also be of assistance to those from West Bengal working in other states so that they can get in touch with concerned officials of the government in time of need, he said, claiming that the CITU has reached to as many of them as it can. "Whatever initiative is being taken by the top leadership in the government is going waste at the ground level," he said.

He also claimed that a very low percentage of the total workforce in the unorganised sector has been registered under various social security programmes of the government, thus rendering these people ineligible for assistance under these schemes. In addition, the INTUC leader said those workers who are registered should be getting financial assistance as announced by the government, including those engaged in construction work, MNREGA and other schemes.

The registered workers are covered under a medical insurance scheme, he said. "But those who are to implement these schemes and provide assistance to the workers are not attending office owing to the lockdown," he said.

Qamar also said that given the circumstances prevailing due to the lockdown, the workers of the unorganised sector should be given free electricity at their households till the situation normalises..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Seven held for attacking health workers in Indore

Seven persons were arrested for the alleged attack on health workers in Taatpatti Bakhal area of Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, an official said on Thursday. A five-member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal on Wednes...

Elections, Ties with China Shaped Iran’s Coronavirus Response

Iranian authorities ignored warnings by doctors in late December and January of an increasing number of patients with high fevers and lung infections in the historic city of Qom, which turned out to be the epicenter of Irans coronavirus out...

Focus on testing, tracing, quarantine; formulate 'staggered' exit strategy from lockdown: PM to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told chief ministers to focus on COVID-19 containment measures -- testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine -- in the next few weeks with a common goal to ensure minimum loss of life, and pitched fo...

Advanced investments, added capacities to meet surge in data demand: Airtel CEO

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it is determined to do all it can to ensure a seamless network experience for users even amid the incredibly difficult time and that the company has advanced investments and added capacities to meet the surge ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020