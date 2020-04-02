MHA urges States to ensure smooth disbursal of money to PM-GKY beneficiaries

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance had issued detailed guidelines on the disbursal of money to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY) through banks, 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19.

In pursuance of these guidelines, Secretary, Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA), Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to all States/UTs requesting them to take all necessary measures to ensure smooth disbursal of money to the beneficiaries of PM-GKY, while observing norms of social distancing. The concerned departments of State Government/UT Administration, District authorities and field agencies may be informed about the guidelines for strict compliance, the communication stated.

(With Inputs from PIB)

