Positive coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu rise to 309

As many as 75 more people testedpositive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Thursday and thetotal count rose to 309, a senior official said and the tallyis the second highest in the country

Of the 75 cases reported today, 74 were returnees froma recent Tablighi Jamat congregation held in Delhi'sNizamuddin West and another was a contact of a person infectedearlier, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters here

A total of 264 persons who had attended the conferencefrom the State in the national capital have tested positivefor the contagion, she said.PTI VGN SSPTI PTI

