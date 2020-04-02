Left Menu
COVID-19: Three more test positive in Himachal Pradesh; total now 6

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:33 IST
Three people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to six, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said here. The fresh cases are from Una district, he added.

A total of 27 samples were taken for testing on Thursday, of which three from Una were found positive, whereas samples of one person have been taken again, Dhiman said, adding that the remaining 23 were negative. Earlier, three positive cases of COVID-19 infection were found in Kangra district. One of them recovered, another died, while the third patient is undergoing treatment.

