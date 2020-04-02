Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uninterrupted maintenance of inter-state medical products

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:56 IST
Uninterrupted maintenance of inter-state medical products

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal on Thursday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the state government's preparedness in dealing with the situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak. Participating in a video conference with the PM attended by other chief ministers, Sonowal said so far 16 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

They have been put in isolation at government hospitals and so far 67,436 people quarantined at various government facilities or home, he said. Sonowal highlighted the need for uninterrupted maintenance of inter-state supply-chain of medical products from states where such products are manufactured to other states so patients could be treated effectively, an official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

He informed Modi that five new COVID-19 hospitals have been planned to be set up at Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Lakhimpur, Silchar and Bongaigaon. Besides, medical colleges are being converted to COVID-19 hospitals after diverting other patients to private hospitals and the state government would bear expenses of such patients.

Modi was also appraised of other programmes such as training of doctors and paramedical staff, 1,000- bedded quarantine facility at the Sarusajai Stadium here. The state government has taken steps to cover 58 lakh families by the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and to provide rice to them free of cost from April 1.

Apart from them, 5 lakh poor, destitute and homeless families who are presently not covered under the NFSA are being provided Rs 1,000 per family and Rs 2,500 are being transferred to the bank accounts of 6 lakh marginal and small farm families under Chief Ministers Krishi Sa Sajuli Yojana. He also said Rs 1,000 will be transferred to the bank account of 2.78 lakh construction workers registered under Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Further, the state government has also decided to transfer 2,000 dollars to the residents of the state who are stranded abroad for a month, he said. State police machinery and para-military forces have been deployed to ensure complete compliance of the lockdown norms in the State.

He also said each minister of the state government has been assigned two districts to guide district administrations in their preparedness. Besides, Sonowal said he personally had visited 13 districts during the past one week while Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited all the medical colleges, district hospitals to oversee preparedness.

Highlighting the steps taken for migrant daily labours from other states who are stranded in Assam due to lockdown, the chief minister said they have been provided shelter and ration by the Assam Government. Moreover, people from Assam who are stranded in other states due to lockdown are being provided assistance like food, accommodation, medical support, transportation in coordination with Assam Bhawans and Assam Houses and concerned district administrations of those states, Sonowal said.

The chief minister also informed that more than 1,000 under trial prisoners have been released on PR bond as per the recommendation of the High Power Committee, besides, quarantine facilities were arranged in every jail. The prime minister appreciated the steps taken by the state government, made several suggestions to be followed by the state governments and appealed to all to work as a team to tide over the present crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

US wages all-out war to defeat "horrible" coronavirus: says Trump, as death toll crosses 5,000

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in the US crossed 5,000 and the number of infections surged past 200,000 on Thursday as the country grappled with an unprecedented health crisis, including a huge shortage of medical supplies and...

Exemption also for departure of foreigners who came to India post Feb 15 after end of quarantine period and tested negative: Officials.

Exemption also for departure of foreigners who came to India post Feb 15 after end of quarantine period and tested negative Officials....

Police constable suspected to have coronavirus, admitted

A 57-year-old police constable was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday on suspicion of having contracted coronavirus infection, an official said. He is resident of a police colony in south Mumbai, the official added.After showing sympto...

The shows must go on! - Lloyd Webber musicals to be aired for free

Fans of musical theatre forced by the coronavirus pandemic to stay at home will be able to watch some of Andrew Lloyd Webbers most popular shows for free on Youtube every week. The series, entitled The Shows Must Go On, will kick off on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020