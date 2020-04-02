46 Tablighi Jamaat members currently in Goa traced: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that 46 members of Tablighi Jamaat, who came to the state from Delhi last month, have been traced by the state administration and their samples have been collected. He, however, said that the government was yet to ascertain whether they had attended last month's religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin area, which has emerged as one of the coronavirus hotspots of the country.

"The state machinery has identified 46 members of Tablighi Jamaat, who had travelled to Delhi last month," he said. "I had said that Goa is in safe zone in terms of coronavirus infection. But now the status depends on the result of the samples drawn from these 46 people," Sawant added.

The chief minister said that none of these individuals are originally from Goa, but belong to different states. "These people had travelled to Delhi before March 15," he said.

Sawant said that the test results of these people are awaited..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.