21-yr-old friend of deceased corona-positive Basti man too found infected: CMO

A friend of the 25-year-old Basti native, who died of coronavirus infection on Wednesday, has also tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday. “The 21-year-old friend of the deceased Basti man came from Mumbai before lockdown. He is already in COVID-19 isolation ward at the district hospital. His family members too have been quarantined and their samples sent for testing,” said Basti CMO J P Tripathi. After confirmation that the deceased from Basti was COVID-19 positive, 25 samples were sent to KGMU in Lucknow and, as per reports that came on Thursday, one is positive, the CMO said.

After the death of his friend, the 21-year-old man had presented himself before the authorities for checking, the CMO said. The family of the deceased, doctors and paramedical staff who came in his contact besides the ones who attended the deceased Basti man's funeral too have been quarantined, the CMO added.

