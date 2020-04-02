Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:39 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 8:30pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 8:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 10 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 143 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 16 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 24 2 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 9 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 208 6 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 5 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 87 7 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 33 13 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 6 1 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 70 3 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 124 10 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 286 28 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 14 3 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 98 0 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 416 42 19 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 5 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 4 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 47 1 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 133 11 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 309 5 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 107 14 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 121 17 2 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 53 3 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 2358 174 73 ------------------------------------------------------------ The union health ministry has placed the total number of cases at 2069 and the death toll at 53. The ministry said that 156 people have so far recovered from the infection.

