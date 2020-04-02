Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adityanath skips Ram Navami ritual at Gorakhanth math

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:44 IST
Adityanath skips Ram Navami ritual at Gorakhanth math

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath on Thursday skipped a Ram Navami ritual at his Gorakhnath ‘math’ due to the lockdown to contain coronavirus. However, the “kanya pujan” was performed with a “limited gathering” of ‘math’ employees, and the management said social distancing was maintained.

In the absence of Adityanath’, who is the head of the 'math', the “kanya pujan”, was led by the temple’s chief pujari Yogi Kamalnath. Even after becoming chief minister, Adityanath has been leading the ritual, which reveres the girl child as a manifestation of Goddess Durga.

“Due to the coronavirus outbreak, some changes were made in the traditional kanya pujan programme this time, “senior temple staffer Dwarika Tiwari said. He said girls – children of staff based in the math complex -- were given a ‘dakshina’ (offering), food and a chunri (scarf).

A photo showed three girls at the ceremony. On March 19, before the nationwide lockdown was announced, Adityanath had appealed to people to celebrate Ram Navami at their homes.

But he received flak when he attended a March 25 ceremony to shift the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya to a temporary spot, making way for the construction of the Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site. Though the Ayodhya event was not open to public and only a small group of people attended, Opposition parties said it sent a wrong message when a lockdown had just been imposed on the country.

Earlier, Adityanath skipped Gorakhpur’s Narsingh shobha yatra held on Holi, which he traditionally leads through the city as the Gorakhnath head..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Govt under-funding fight against coronavirus: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged that the government is under-funding the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and asked the Modi dispensation to announce that it will fund the battle with Rs 5-6 lakh crore. In a s...

COVID-19: MHA exempts agri produce, anganwadi, AYUSH services delivery from lockdown

Services involved in direct marketing of agricultural produce, anganwadi workers and AYUSH related health facilities are exempted from the countrywide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Centre told states on Thursda...

GoAir extends ticket credit scheme for passengers till April 30

GoAir on Thursday announced an extension of its ticket credit scheme, which allows passengers who dont show up for a flight to use the fare amount on any booking within a year, from April 15 to April 30. Even if the customer does not show u...

Int'l and domestic cargo movement continues at Bengaluru airport: Official

International and domesticcargo movement continues to take place at Bengaluru airportevery day, a BIAL spokesperson said on ThursdayCurrently, the schedule does not follow a fixedpattern it is decided based on requests or as the needarises ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020