4 Delhi preachers detained from Bihar mosque; cops rule out Tablighi link

Four preachers hailing from Delhi were taken into custody from a mosque here on Thursday, though police said they did not have any link with last month's Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital, which has been blamed for the recent spurt in COVID- 19 cases across the country. The four, who had fever, were later sent to neighbouring Begusarai district in the state to be quarantined there.

Town police station SHO Akhilesh Kumar Singh said locals came up with information about the four preachers "hiding" inside the mosque following which a police team accompanied by doctors visited the shrine and took them into custody. "Interrogations did not suggest that they had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi," he added.

It was not clear for how long these preachers from Delhi have been living in Bihar. Sheikhpura district medical officer in-charge Ashok Kumar Singh said, "The four were suffering from high fever but no other symptoms of coronavirus. Their samples have been, nevertheless, collected and being sent to Patna for testing.

They requested the authorities to send them to the adjoining Begusarai district where their relatives stay, showing willingness to undergo a quarantine there. "After speaking to their relatives over phone, who agreed to have them quarantined at their place, the preachers were sent to Begusarai in an ambulance," Singh said.

