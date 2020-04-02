Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 8:34 p.m. COVID-19: Over 400 more test positive; PM hints at 'staggered' exit post 21-day lockdown 8:18 p.m.

2 evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz are dead; COVID-19 cases may shoot up: Kejriwal 8:17 p.m. 10-month-old child, 2 others test positive for coronavirus in Punjab, Chandigarh 7:53 p.m.

3 Tablighi Jamaat returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal; total now 6 7:51 p.m. First death due to COVID-19 in Haryana as positive cases rise to 35 7:42 p.m.

148 people who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation quarantined in Assam 7:32 p.m. COVID-19: Three more test positive in Himachal Pradesh; total now 6 7:28 p.m.

Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 416, death toll rises to 19 7:23 p.m. Five people who attended Jamaat gathering in Delhi test positive: Haryana govt 7:22 p.m.

32 new coronavirus positive cases reported in AP; tally rises to 143 7:19 p.m. 8 new positive cases detected in J-K, first coronavirus patient discharged from hospital 7:05 p.m.

Another coronavirus death in Rajasthan, 13 fresh cases; total tally 133 7:04 p.m. 21 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala 6:47 p.m.

Positive coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu rise to 309 6:43 p.m. One more tests positive for coronavirus in Puducherry; tally goes up to 4 6:23 p.m.

24 new coronavirus positive cases reported in AP; tally rises to 135 6:21 p.m. 190 Tablighi jamaat meet attendees traced in HP, quarantine: DGP 6:05 p.m.

Thirty hospitals in Maharashtra earmarked for coronavirus treatment. 5:56 p.m.

As India battles coronavirus, sporadic attacks on doctors, social workers and police personnel have come to the fore raising concerns over their safety. 5:54 p.m.

About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts have been quarantined till now in the country, home ministry official says. 5:36 p.m.

Eight more people tested positive for coronavirus infection in UP, taking the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 121. 5:10 p.m.

Coronavirus helplines either busy or unreachable, complain users. 4:50 p.m.

A senior CRPF doctor based in Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19. 4:39 p.m.

Migrants arrival in Bihar posed unmanageable crisis but it was averted, state Deputy CM Sushil Modi says. 4:01 p.m.

Delhi cops identify and quarantine 275 foreign nationals who attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation 3:37 p.m. Two government doctors booked for being absent from COVID-19 duty in UP.

3:37 p.m. A senior resident doctor of AIIMS, Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, official sources confirm.

3:11 p.m. Testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should be in focus in next few weeks, PM tells CMs.

3:05 p.m. Nepal scraps medical supply deal of Chinese company as it finds product to be of substandard quality.

3:03 p.m. Scientists in Australia say they have begun testing two potential vaccines for COVID 19 in "milestone" lab trials as part of a global race to halt the novel coronavirus pandemic.

2:55 p.m. An 85-year old coronavirus patient died in Jaipur while nine others, including one who had attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin, tested positive for the virus in Rajasthan.

2:20 p.m. Health Min identifies 20 existing and 22 potential hotspots for COVID-19 spread in India.

2:16 p.m. Man from Kargil has tests positive for COVID-19 and efforts are being made to trace all his contacts.

2:09 p.m. As India battles COVID-19, NCC offers services of cadets to join the fight.

2:08 p.m. Air India temporarily suspends contract of around 200 pilots who were re-employed after retirement amid lockdown.

1:50 p.m. Air India plans to conduct special flights to London to fly out stranded foreigners.

1:46 p.m. NCW says domestic violence cases have risen since lockdown with 69 complaints received since March 24.

1:10 p.m. The US nearly runs out of its emergency stockpiles of medical supplies like masks, gowns and gloves in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

11:32 a.m. A man from Rajasthan's Alwar district, who tested positive for coronavirus, dies. 10:55 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in India touches 50 with the total number of positive cases rising to 1,965. 10:12 a.m.

Haryana records its first COVID-19-related death as a 67-year-old man from Ambala died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh. 9:18 a.m.

Manipur man who attended Nizamuddin event tests positive as cases in state rise to two. 9:06 a.m.

With nine fresh cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan rises to 129. 9:01 a.m.

Three persons test positive for COVID-19 in Goalpara district in Assam, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 16. 8:52 a.m.

Padma Shri awardee and former 'Hazuri Raagi' at the Golden Temple who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus dies; tally in Punjab now 5. 8:32 a.m.

Nine fresh coronavirus cases are reported in Rajasthan, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 129..

