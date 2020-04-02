Gujarat: one more coronavirus case found, one patient dies

With one more person testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat reached 88 on Thursday, while the death toll rose to seven with one patient dying. A 52-year-old man died in Vadodara due to the infection early Thursday morning, taking the death toll to seven, said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health.

Elsewhere, a 28-year-old man from Bhavnagar tested positive for the infection. He had come in contact with a 70-year-old COVID-19 patient in Bhavnagar who died a week ago after returning from Delhi. According to the police, the deceased had gone to Delhi to attend a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat, which was later found to be an infection hotspot.

In good news, Ravi said, three coronavirus patients recovered and were given discharge from hospitals on Thursday. They included a 32-year-old man from Rajkot, one of the first COVID-10 cases that came to light in the state.

Other two men were from Surat, one 45 years old and another 23 yeas old. Of the total 88 cases reported so far, there are 31 active cases in Ahmedabad, followed by Surat (12), Rajkot (10), Vadodara (9), Bhavnagar (7), Porbandar (3), Gir Somnath (2), and one each in Kutch , Mehsana and Panchmahal.

Out of the 1,826 persons tested so far in Gujarat for coronavirus, 1,714 tested negative, 88 tested positive and 24 results were awaited, Ravi said, adding that over 18,800 persons are under quarantine in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his video confernce with chief ministers in the morning stressed simple immunity-boosting measures such as drinking warm water, practicing yoga and consuming milk mixed with turmeric powder, Ravi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

