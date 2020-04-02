Man shot dead by militants in J-K's Anantnag

A man was shot dead on Thursday by militants in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Militants fired upon and injured a civilian, Mohammad Saleem Dar, a police official said.

He said Dar, a resident of Larkipora area of Fatehpora in the South Kashmir district, was evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment, but succumbed to the injuries. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, the official said, adding the area has been cordoned off and a search for the militants launched.

