Curfew clamped in Medo after man tests COVID-19 positive

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 23:09 IST
Curfew was clamped in Medo area of Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday for 24-hours after a man tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. The 24-hour curfew which has been clamped at Medo area since 12 PM on Thursday would be in force till Friday noon, Lohit Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan said.

The 31-year-old man, who tested coronavirus positive is from Medo area of the district and he is also the first person in Arunachal Pradesh to have COVID-19. "The curfew has been clamped as a precautionary measure against spreading of coronavirus after the person tested positive," the DC added.

The man had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin on March 15. "The district health authority had kept the infected man at a special isolation room at Zonal Hospital Tezu, the district headquarters town and all his family members were kept in quarantine room," Health Secretary P Prathiban said, adding that the swab samples of the family members would be collected and will be sent to Dibrugarh for test.

The 31-year-old man reached Medo in Lohit district of Arunachal Pradesh on March 18 after attending the Markaz congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin on March 15. He left Nizamuddin on March 16 and since March 24 he was under home quarantine and was not showing any signs and symptoms even after 16 days.

The district police are on job to trace all the persons who came in contact with the person, Lohit district SP Wangdi Thungon said. State Surveillance Officer (Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme) Dr L Jampa informed that six more who, also attended the Markaz congregation, were located in Namsai district and have been found negative.

Meanwhile, another 12 people were traced by the capital complex police on Thursday morning. So far, the state government has tracked down 19 people who had been to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

