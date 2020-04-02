Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus cases in Delhi go up to 293; two more deaths: Authorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 23:24 IST
Coronavirus cases in Delhi go up to 293; two more deaths: Authorities

The number of coronavirus cases went up to nearly 300 in the national capital on Thursday, with 141 fresh cases and two deaths reported in a day, according to the Delhi Health Department. The total number of 293 cases includes 182 people who took part in a religious congregation in the Nizamuddin area last month.

Till Wednesday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 152, including two deaths. Two fresh deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday and both victims were male, a senior official of the Health department said. With this, the death toll has now risen to four.

Among the fresh cases, 129 were from the Nizamuddin Markaz, the department said in a statement. Of the total cases, eight have been discharged, two died earlier and one has migrated out of the country.

In an online briefing on Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said 536 people had been admitted to hospitals and 1,810 sent to quarantine facilities from the Nizamuddin area where the congregation took place. According to the Delhi Health Department, 55 of the total cases have foreign travel history, 31 had come in contact with affected persons and 182 are from the Nizamuddin Markaz.

Two doctors at the Safdarjung hospital and one each at Sardar Patel hospital and the Delhi State Cancer Institute were reported to be COVID-19 positive on Wednesday. Over 2,000 delegates, including from Indonesia and Malaysia, attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin West from March 1-15, officials said on Monday.

The civic authorities carried out a mass sanitisation and disinfection drive in the Nizamuddin area on Thursday, using drones and other measures. According to the Delhi Health Department, out of the 293 cases recorded so far, over 280 are admitted to various hospitals like LNJP Hospital, GTB Hospital, RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH).

Another doctor of a Mohalla Clinic was on Tuesday reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 infection, officials said. Total number of samples sent for testing till date stands at 3,120 and 2,745 reports have been received, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement. As many as 22,232 people, who came in contact with affected persons, are under home quarantine till date and 3,975 have completed their 14-day quarantine, the officials said.

The number of ventilators at the disposal of the Delhi government stands at 243 while the figure for PPE kits is 3,261 and sanitisers 22,366, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Videos

Latest News

UK health minister back at work after COVID-19 recovery, pledges more tests

The UKs Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who had been self-isolating after his COVID-19 diagnosis last week, returned to the frontline to address the daily Downing Street briefing on Thursday, during which he set out the governments strategy ...

Keen Gaming add 'ah fu' as three players depart

Keen Gaming are in the midst of overhauling their Dota 2 roster, losing three players. The team announced Thursday the departures of Liu Kamma Chang and Jiang Destiny An, who cited personal reasons. Kamma was moved to the inactive roster. S...

ANALYSIS -Brazil's Bolsonaro isolated, weakened by coronavirus denial

At a tense cabinet meeting on Saturday in the Brazilian presidents official residence, Jair Bolsonaro found himself isolated.The far-right leader convened the emergency meeting in Brasilias modernist Alvarado Palace to resolve a dispute wit...

Facebook launches fact-checking service on WhatsApp in Italy to fight coronavirus hoaxes

Facebook Inc. launched a service in Italy to check the accuracy of information on coronavirus circulating on its messaging platform WhatsApp, the U.S. tech firm said on Thursday. In a fresh attempt to fight manipulated content, Facebook sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020