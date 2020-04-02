Maha: 4 attendees of Tablighi event test positive for COVID-19

Four persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, a health official said on Thursday. These were the first instances of particiapants who returned from the controversial gathering, which turned out to be a coronavirus hotspot, testing positive for the infection, he said.

As many as 890 out of 1,062 people who attended the congregation and returnd to Maharashtra have been traced and 576 of them quarantined so far. "We have been able to establish contact with 890 people out of 1,062. Out of them, four have tested positive so far," said the official.

Of these four confirmed coronavirus patients, two are from Pimpri and Chinchwad area near Pune while other two are from Ahmednagar district, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.