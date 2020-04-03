Andhra youth commits suicide after police arrested him for defying lockdown

A youth committed suicide at a police station here after having been detained for defying the coronavirus lockdown. According to the social media reports, Srinivas, a native of Kaikaluru in Krishna district was working in Tirupati but due to lockdown, he started walking to his native place.

However, the police of Bapatla town in Guntur district arrested and thrashed beat him. Humiliated with the insult, Srinivas made a selfie video stating that the police are the reason for his death and committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree within the premises of the police station. the incident came to light as he had sent the selfie video to some of his friends.

AP DGP Damodar Gautam Sawang responded, saying, "Inquiry has been ordered". The DGP directed Guntur district IG to submit a detailed report on the incident. (ANI)

