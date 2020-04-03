Andhra youth commits suicide after police arrested him for defying lockdown
A youth committed suicide at a police station here after having been detained for defying the coronavirus lockdown.ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 03-04-2020 06:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 06:30 IST
A youth committed suicide at a police station here after having been detained for defying the coronavirus lockdown. According to the social media reports, Srinivas, a native of Kaikaluru in Krishna district was working in Tirupati but due to lockdown, he started walking to his native place.
However, the police of Bapatla town in Guntur district arrested and thrashed beat him. Humiliated with the insult, Srinivas made a selfie video stating that the police are the reason for his death and committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree within the premises of the police station. the incident came to light as he had sent the selfie video to some of his friends.
AP DGP Damodar Gautam Sawang responded, saying, "Inquiry has been ordered". The DGP directed Guntur district IG to submit a detailed report on the incident. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra
- Guntur district
- Tirupati
- DGP
ALSO READ
Second coronavirus case in Andhra Pradesh confirmed
All educational institutes to be closed till March 31: Andhra Education Minister
Centre assures protection to Andhra Pradesh state election commissioner who fears threat to life: Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.
Centre assures protection to Andhra election commissioner: Minister
Three students drown in Andhra's Krishna district