NEWS SCHDEULE

NEWS SCHDEULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 10:32 IST
All India News Schedule for Friday, April 3 -Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown NATIONAL BUREAU -Briefing on COVID-19 situation at 4 pm-Story on impact of coronavirus outbreak on tourism industry in India NCR-Stories related to Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Nizamuddin Markaz-CM Arvind Kejriwal's online briefing NORTH -Haryana home secretary and DGP to address press conference-Punjab industrial units offer to make masks, sanitisers for govt-Story on differently-abled child in Jaipur donating national award prize money to fight against coronavirus SOUTH -Impact of lockdown on Telengana poultry industry EAST -Story about the arduous journey of a bereaved son from Delhi to Bihar-Story on the condition of technicians in Bengali cinema industry in view of lockdown WEST -Maharashtra govt takes digital initiatives to check spread of coronavirus -Story on animal lovers in Panaji feeding stray dogs on empty streets-Story on children in Ahmedabad donating piggy bank savings to the PM CARES fund to fight coronavirus PTIDV
