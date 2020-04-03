Two overground LeT workers arrested in Sopore

Two overground workers of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been arrested, along with incriminating material, during a joint operation by the security forces, said Superintendent of Police, Sopore.

"The joint operation was conducted by 22 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOG), Sopore and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)," said SP, Sopore.

A case has been registered in this matter and investigation underway. (ANI)

