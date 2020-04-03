One more dies in Gujarat due to coronavirus; toll reaches 8

A 78-year-old man died due tocoronavirus on Friday morning, taking the death toll inGujarat to eight, said officials

The elderly patient was a native of Panchmahaldistrict and admitted to a government hospital in Vadodara,where he died in the wee hours, said Jayanti Ravi, PrincipalSecretary, Health

With this, eight coronavirus positive persons havedied so far in Gujarat, where 10 such patients have recoveredfrom the disease and discharged from hospitals, she toldreporters in Gandhinagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.