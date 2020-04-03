PM has given us weapon to break Coronavirus' chain: Bedi

Backing the Prime Minister'sappeal to the countrymen to light lamps on April 5 to displaythe nation's 'collective resolve' to combat coronavirusoutbreak, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Friday saidNarendra Modi has given us the weapon to break its chain

She said in a whatsapp message minutes after the PrimeMinister's appeal that "we should all kill the devil of coronavirus together." In a video message broadcaset on Friday morning, Modiurged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm fornine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobileflashlights to display the nation's collective spirit todefeat coronavirus.

