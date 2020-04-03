Refined soya oil futures dip on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Friday fell Rs 20.2 to Rs 793 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in April declined by Rs 20.2, or 2.48 per cent, to Rs 793 per 10 kg in 35,200 lots.

The refined soya oil contracts for May dropped by Rs 23.6, or 3 per cent, to Rs 762 per 10 kg in 16,045 lots. Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

