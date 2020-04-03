21 FIRs in Dwarka for home-quarantine violations

Twenty-one FIRs have been registered against people in Dwarka for flouting home-quarantine rules, police said on Friday

The violators have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, they said. Delhi’s Dwarka district has strictly enforced the home-quarantine guidelines during the ongoing lockdown for public safety and health, a senior police official said

It is ensured through regular surveillance by way of physical verification and technical monitoring, he said.

