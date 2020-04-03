Karnataka reports one more COVID-19 positive case
One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the state on Friday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-04-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 13:34 IST
One new positive case of COVID-19 was reported in the state on Friday. The patient is a 75-year-old man from Bagalkot and has been isolated at a designated hospital in Bagalkot, the State government said.
"Till date, 125 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, this includes three deaths and 11 discharges," it added. The total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 2301 in India on Friday, including 156 cured/discharged, 56 deaths and 1 migrated, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
